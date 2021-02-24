‘In like a lion, out like a lamb:’ Do you believe in March folklore?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever hear the saying March roars “in like a lion, out like a lamb?” For those who deal with harsh winters, this is usually the case.

March tends to be the month of change. For states north of Florida, there can be late-season snow storms or spring-like warmth. For Florida, there can be a few chilly days here and there that would more than likely feel like spring temperatures up north.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there’s a little more history into this saying.

March 11-14, 1888: It's been called the "Great White Hurricane," and for good reason. This blizzard caused more than 400 deaths, 200 in New York City alone, and blanketed much of the East Coast with snow that drifted up to 50 feet high.

Many people believed spirits could affect the weather. For example, bad spirits could make the weather miserable and even bring adverse weather. This is not what most people want, especially after a hard winter.

Many were cautious about what they would or wouldn’t do in order to keep the bad spirits at bay.

In Russia, the Mordvins set out pots of porridge for the Frost Man so their crops would be protected. During the medieval era, many people thought thunderstorms were evil spirits so church bells were rung thinking the sound would chase the evil away.

Individuals would also try to protect themselves by covering mirrors, hiding scissors and even stay away from wet animals like horses and dogs.

Looking back at March 2020 in Central Florida the NWS says it started off colder than normal but quickly warmed up. (NWS)

Nowadays the thought behind the saying is more of a life balance. Many hope that if March begins with adverse weather like storms and bitter cold that by the time April rolls around the weather will be calmer, like a lamb.

For Florida, March has a tendency to resemble an actual spring that’s seen to our north. There are cold fronts that bring temperature swings and even some severe weather, but overall rain is still not as frequent.

April is more like a lamb, so to speak. Fronts become weaker and therefore don’t produce as much rain. This is usually the driest month in the dry season, which begins in mid-October.