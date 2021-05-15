Ignore the hype: National Hurricane Center begins daily Tropical Weather Outlooks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but Saturday the National Hurricane Center issued its first-ever May daily Tropical Weather Outlook.

In years past, special outlooks were created only if there was a disturbance of interest prior to June 1. Daily outlooks would then commence June 1 regardless of development potential.

[TRENDING: Disney: Masks optional in outdoor common areas | Greenberg admits to paying teen for sex | Bikini-clad woman: ‘Jealous’ manager called cops]

Ad

Since there has been a storm prior to the start of hurricane season each of the last six years, the National Hurricane Center decided it would begin their outlooks May 15.

There is no new development expected over the next five days in the Atlantic basin. Outlook issued May 15.

Currently, no tropical development is expected over the next five days.

[DOWNLOAD: News 6 Hurricane Preparedness Checklist]

This serves as a good reminder not only to get prepared for the upcoming season but to be mindful of where important weather information is coming from.

Things to remember this hurricane season

For the most accurate weather information, stick with News 6 and the Pinpoint Weather Team by downloading the free Pinpoint Weather and Hurricane Tracker app.

Ad

Hurricane Tracker App

Download the Hurricane Tracker App to your phone or tablet to get several features, including interactive radar, push alerts, improved navigation for tracking the tropics and video from the News 6 weather team.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

Pinpoint Weather App

The newest weather app from News 6 gives viewers instant access to interactive radar, while also providing the daily forecast and an extended outlook. Weather stories and push alerts from News 6 meteorologists are also available on the app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

Ad

You can also subscribe to our weather newsletter, The Pinpoint Weather Insider to get updates right in your inbox. The newsletter is delivered every Thursday at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions you would like answered by our team of meteorologists, submit them here. Your questions may be answered during News 6′s hurricane special Tuesday, June 1 from 7-8 p.m. and on ClickOrlando.com.