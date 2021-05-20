Forecasting Change: Wind energy will play big role in the solution

FILE-In this Oct. 4, 2016 taken photo wind turbines spin near Halle, central Germany. Germanys top court has ruled that the government has to set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that current legislation doesnt go far enough in curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last 30 years, wind power has grown dramatically in the U.S. In 2020 wind turbines created nearly 8.5% of our utility-scale electricity. That percentage has skyrocketed from almost zero in 1990.

Here in Central Florida, look at the wind generation forecast for the next few days.

Wind electricity generation in Orlando

By the year 2050, projections have offshore wind producing more than 7,220 terawatt-hours per year in electricity. (1 terawatt hour is 1 billion kilowatt-hours).

This move to more wind energy will also be producing jobs related to the industry.

Check out this graphic from Climate Central that highlights the growth.

Change in wind jobs by 2050.

The other source of clean electricity will be solar. We have addressed solar power and its future before. Here is the forecast for Orlando for solar power in the next 24 hours.