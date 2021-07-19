‘Feels like’ temperature to hit 100+ as sea breeze storms fire up

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be back to our typical summer pattern Monday as the sea breezes fire up afternoon storms.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain through Wednesday.

Orlando will reach a high of 91 Monday before climbing into the mid-90s on Tuesday. It will feel like over 100 degrees for the next few days.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1914.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.76 inches.

