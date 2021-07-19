Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

‘Feels like’ temperature to hit 100+ as sea breeze storms fire up

Orlando rain deficit stands at 5.76 inches in 2021

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be back to our typical summer pattern Monday as the sea breezes fire up afternoon storms.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain through Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Disney Dream returns from ‘test cruise’ | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

Orlando will reach a high of 91 Monday before climbing into the mid-90s on Tuesday. It will feel like over 100 degrees for the next few days.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1914.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.76 inches.

Sea breeze storms to spark up in Central Florida
Sea breeze storms to spark up in Central Florida

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email