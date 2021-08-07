Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

More strong storms possible Saturday

Heaviest rain focuses along and east of I-4

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Storms
Future Radar
Future Radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple of downpours will be possible through the morning, mainly along and west of I-75. Most of Central Florida will be dry through the early afternoon with storm chances returning later Saturday. The strongest storms and heaviest rain will focus along and in between I-4 and I-95.

Highs Saturday top out in the low 90s.

Expect another round of late-day storms Sunday with highs remaining in the 90s. The heaviest rain will transition to areas west of Orlando Sunday.

Beach forecast:

Most of Saturday will be dry, but be on the lookout for late-day storms moving in from the west. The rip current risk is moderate Saturday.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas in the tropics. Click here for the latest.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email