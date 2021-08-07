More strong storms possible Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple of downpours will be possible through the morning, mainly along and west of I-75. Most of Central Florida will be dry through the early afternoon with storm chances returning later Saturday. The strongest storms and heaviest rain will focus along and in between I-4 and I-95.

Highs Saturday top out in the low 90s.

Expect another round of late-day storms Sunday with highs remaining in the 90s. The heaviest rain will transition to areas west of Orlando Sunday.

Beach forecast:

Most of Saturday will be dry, but be on the lookout for late-day storms moving in from the west. The rip current risk is moderate Saturday.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas in the tropics. Click here for the latest.