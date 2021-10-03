Rain chances increase slightly this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a few downpours most of Central Florida will remain dry. The highest chance for a downpours will be Sunday morning and close to the coast. Highs Sunday climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Temperatures to start the work week top out around 90 degrees with higher rain chances returning. Scattered rain chances stick around through the middle of the week.

Beach forecast:

There is a high risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches again Sunday. Click here for the multiple beach hazards that will impact Florida beaches through the weekend.

Tropical update:

Sam and Victor continue to churn safely in the Atlantic. A new area to watch has popped up near the Bahamas.