Fog alert, then lots of sun and a warm day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a dense fog advisory for most of Central Florida through the late morning hours on Tuesday.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area to reach 80 degrees, with no chance of rain. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 75. The record high is 90, set in 1978.

We will have high temperatures in the mid-80s on Wednesday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances are out of the forecast for the rest of the week, with highs near 80.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.30 inches in 2021.