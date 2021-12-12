65º

Weak cold front to bring stray showers, slightly cooler air to Central Florida

Highs in the 70s and 80s

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Highs Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla – A few showers will be possible, especially for the first part of the day as a weak cold front moves through.

Rain chances as a whole are only at 20% for Sunday as most will be dry. The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

It will turn slightly cooler north of Orlando where the cold front crosses first. Expect highs from Orlando and points south to top out in the low 80s.

Other than a few coastal showers Monday, most of Central Florida will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs again top out around 80 degrees. The warmth continues for much of the week ahead.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

