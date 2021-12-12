Weak cold front to bring stray showers, slightly cooler air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – A few showers will be possible, especially for the first part of the day as a weak cold front moves through.

Rain chances as a whole are only at 20% for Sunday as most will be dry. The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

It will turn slightly cooler north of Orlando where the cold front crosses first. Expect highs from Orlando and points south to top out in the low 80s.

Other than a few coastal showers Monday, most of Central Florida will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs again top out around 80 degrees. The warmth continues for much of the week ahead.