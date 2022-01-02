Record warmth possible Sunday before a big cooldown Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The very warm stretch Central Florida has been in through most of December and to start the new year will be going away for a short time. Before that happens, however, record high temperatures will be threatened area-wide Sunday.

Highs Sunday under mostly sunny skies top out in the low-to-mid 80s. That puts most of Central Florida within striking distance of tying or setting new daily records.

Forecast vs. records Sunday

A cold front then moves in late Sunday into early Monday. As the front moves through, scattered showers and storms will be possible. The thin line of showers and storms will close in on Marion and Flagler counties around the midnight hour.

Future radar

The weakening line will move into the I-4 corridor in the 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. ball park. The showers should push of the east coast of Florida by sunrise Monday.

Future radar

Behind the front, much cooler, drier air pours into Florida. Highs Monday, even with mostly sunny skies, only top out in the 60s. Average high temperatures are in the low 70s for early January.

Highs Monday

A subtle warming trend returns through the week ahead. Slight rain chances also make a comeback later in the week.