Chilly, breezy start in Central Florida with temperatures in 30s and 40s

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures started off Monday in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida.

At 6:30 a.m., the “feels like” temperature dipped to 32 degrees in Ocala.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will warm to a high temperature of 64 degrees in Orlando. Palm Coast will reach 59 for a high.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s in the Orlando area.

Expect low 70s for highs on Tuesday, with high temperatures warming into the 80s by the end of the week.

Thursday’s high could hit 86 degrees.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Friday.

Behind the rain, cooler temps -- highs in the 70s -- will be in store for the weekend.