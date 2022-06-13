79º

Strawberry Supermoon lights up sky this week. Here’s when it will be brightest

June’s full moon called Strawberry Moon due to harvest season

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Strawberry Supermoon, or June’s full moon, will shine in the night sky through the middle of this week.

The moon will be at its brightest on Tuesday morning, according to NASA. It will appear full through Wednesday morning.

The full moon isn’t called the Strawberry Moon due to its color but because it happens during the strawberry harvest season.

NASA said supermoon is “either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The next supermoon will be on July 13.

