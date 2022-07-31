Dry, hot stretch continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The abnormal end-of-July dry period we started last week continues Sunday. Other than stray, short-lived downpour or thunderstorm, mainly west of of Orlando, most of Central Florida will be dry.

Highs Sunday return to the mid-to-upper 90s inland and the lower 90s along the coast.

A stray storm or two will be possible Monday, but still most of Central Florida will be dry. Any chance for storms will happen inland, away from the beaches. Highs temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Beach forecast:

Sunshine dominates at all of the Central Florida beaches Sunday. Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

July will end quiet in the Atlantic. No new development is expected through the first week of August.