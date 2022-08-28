LIVE RADAR: More showers, storms likely in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Most of Sunday morning will be dry, but a stray shower could sneak on shore closest to the coast.

Around lunch, expect showers and storms to develop near Interstate 95. Gradually through the afternoon, storm chances increase through most of Central Florida.

Highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s.

A few early-morning downpours will be possible near the coast Monday morning. Most of the storms should remain out at sea, but a few could move on land. If the rain and clouds are close enough, the hopeful Artemis I mission Monday morning could be impacted.

More storms will be likely Monday afternoon.

Beach forecast:

Expect showers and thunderstorms. There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting four systems in the Atlantic with the chance for development. Click here for more on the tropics.