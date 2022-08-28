Tropics Watch: Hurricane Center highlights 4 systems for possible development in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted four tropical waves for potential development over the next five days.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a thankfully extremely quiet hurricane season to date, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the season’s peak.

Five-Day Graphical Weather Outlook - 2 p.m., 8/28/2022 - NHC (NHC)

Disturbance 1: Central Tropical Atlantic (red, bottom-center)

A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week while it moves west-northwestward at around 5-10 mph toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Development chances are 40% over the next two days and 70% percent over the next five days.

Disturbance 2: East of Bermuda (yellow, top-center)

An area of low pressure east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while the low drifts over the central Atlantic. Environmental conditions will then become less favorable for development.

Development chances for this system are 10% over the next two days and 10% over the next five.

Disturbance 3: Western Caribbean (yellow, left)

A trough of low pressure could develop during the early-to-middle part of next week near the Yucatan Peninsula. Environmental conditions could support slow development as it moves west-northwest.

Development chances are 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five.

Disturbance 4: Off Africa’s coast (yellow, right)

A tropical wave is expected to move off of Africa over the next couple of days. Gradual development will be possible while it moves westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Development chances are at 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.

Danielle and Earl are the next two names on the list for the 2022 hurricane season.

With only a few days left in August, there is a chance one of the more active months in hurricane season ends with no tropical systems. The last time there was not a tropical depression, storm or hurricane in the Atlantic during the month of August was 1997.

There have only been three named storms so far in 2022, the last of which was Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated July 3. To date, there have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. The season runs through November.