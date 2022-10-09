Small rain chances return for part of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a low chance for rain along the coast Sunday, most of Central Florida will again be dry. After sunshine to start, expect a few extra clouds for the afternoon. Highs Sunday return to the mid 80s.

Small rain chances will again focus themselves along the coast with most inland areas remaining dry.

Rain chances overall start to go up by the middle of the upcoming work week.

Tropics update:

Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a category 1 storm. No new development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days.