Near-record warmth possible with a few late-day storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – It hasn’t felt festive leading up to and certainly after Thanksgiving, but that is about to change. Ahead of a cold front Sunday, it will remain cloudy and very warm.

Most of Central Florida surges into record territory in the temperature department even under mostly cloudy skies.

Records

Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. The humidity stays cranked up as well.

Dew point forecast

The drop in temperature behind the front won’t be extreme, about 5-10 degrees, but the humidity by Monday afternoon will be noticeably lower.

Future radar

As the front moves through Sunday, a few thunderstorms will be possible, especially northwest of Interstate 4. The trend will be for storms to fizzle out the farther south they move.

Future radar

As the drier air pushes in Monday and Tuesday, sunshine will break out in full force.

Ahead of the next system for the middle of the week, temperatures return to the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of cooler air plunges into Central Florida for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s.

Tropics Update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

