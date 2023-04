ORLANDO, Fla. – A dense fog advisory is in effect Wednesday morning for Marion and Flagler counties.

The advisory runs until 10 a.m. as visibility will be limited at times.

Fog will be possible in other spots of the region, but it won’t be as widespread.

The Orlando area will again see high temperatures reach the 90s on Wednesday.

A front is expected to bring relief -- a bit cooler temperatures and some rain showers -- over the weekend.