Chilly start, lots of sun, low humidity, high fire danger

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that brought the severe weather just a couple of days ago is now bringing dry air to Central Florida.

The big weather story for the next couple of days will be the chilly air each morning.

After starting in the 40s and 50s across the region, we will rebound quickly with sunny skies.

Expect a high temperature of 80 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 84.

Expect low humidity and dry air, leading to rain-free skies for the next several days.

High temperatures will reach the low 80s on Wednesday and the mid-80s by Thursday.

Expect a high near 90 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

A new front will drop temperatures into the low 80s again by Sunday, with only slight rain chances Saturday and Sunday at 20%.

With the dry air in place for the next few days, the fire danger will be elevated. All of Central Florida is in the moderate category when you consider the fire threat.

In Orlando, there is a rainfall deficit of 6.17 inches this year.