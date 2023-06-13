76º

Hot, hot, hot: Heat index soars in Central Florida

Orlando area will feel like 105+ most of the week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a hot week across Central Florida, with high temperatures at least 5 degrees above the average for this time of year.

The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 90 degrees. Expect a high temperature of 95 on Tuesday and 96 on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will be at least 105 degrees for most of the week.

Winds out of the west and southwest will pin the sea breeze to the East Coast, meaning low rain chances.

Rain chances for most of the week will be 30% to 40%. For Father’s Day, rain chances climb to 40%.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the weekend.

There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches, with relatively normal seas at 1 to 2 feet.

