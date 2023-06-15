Here’s how strong the winds were with overnight storms

ORLANDO, Fla – Did you wake up to the sounds of thunder early Thursday morning?

I know I did. Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

At around 2 a.m., thunder clapped across parts of Central Florida. Wind also picked up with thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms were severe in Marion County as well as a Flagler County.

Those storms happened at about 1 a.m.

Later at about 2 a.m., storms rolled into Orange County but were not severe.

Local storm reports from the National Weather Service at Haulover Canal in Brevard County showed wind gusts up to 46 mph from the north northwest at around 1:35 in the morning.

More storm reports at Klondike beach on the United States Space Force tower in Brevard county at 1:35 in the morning showed wind gusts up to 55 mph from the north northwest.

More storm reports in Titusville in Brevard county showed wind gusts up to 41 mph at 1:35 in the morning.

Also in Sharpes, Brevard county, there were storm reports of wind gusts up to 50 mph at 2:10 in the morning.

At 1:53 in the morning at Orlando International Airport, there was a wind gust of 39 mph associated with thunderstorms that were below severe limits.

If you live in any of these areas, you may have had a wake up call from claps of thunder and some strong winds just outside your window.

The good news? We are drying out for now, but just wait!

We will see more storms today into tonight. More storms will develop tomorrow late in the day!