Heading to a Florida beach? What different beach flags mean

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s summertime and that means finding ways to keep you and your family cool from the sweltering heat.

Many people head to the beach to keep cool but it’s important to know the hazards and when it’s safe to go into the water. Over the past several days, 87 bathers were rescued along the Volusia County coast on July 4, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

That figure — recorded as feels-like temperatures hit 108 degrees in the area — pushes Volusia’s total ocean rescues past 260 over the last several days.

It’s recommended to always swim near a lifeguard tower and know what precautions you should take or what you shouldn’t do.

Surf Zone forecasts are a great way to know what’s going on along the beaches. Be on the lookout for rip current threats because they are dangerous and deadly.

In a surf zone forecast, there are three levels of rip current outlooks:

Low risk: The risk for rip currents is low, however, life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of groins, jetties, reefs, and piers.

Moderate risk: Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

High risk: Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

List of beach warning flags and what they mean

Beach flags are another way great way to know when it’s safe to go into the water and they are posted all over the beach. Conditions are constantly monitored throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, Florida enacted a beach flag warning system in 2005. It’s important to know what each flag means before heading to the water.

Double red flag: Water is closed to the public. You could be arrested or fined for entering the water.

Red flag: Strong and frequent rip currents. Red flags mean dangerous rip current activity is expected. The rip currents would be likely to be stronger and more frequent. It’s recommended to stay out of the water.

Yellow flag: Be aware and cautious. Yellow flags mean some rip current activity is expected. You should be cautious if entering the water, don’t swim alone, and know what to do if caught in a rip current

Green flag: Low hazard. Calm conditions are expected but exercise caution.

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life.

water safety

If caught in a rip current, the best way to survive is to stay afloat and yell for help. You can also swim parallel to the shore to escape the rip current.

This will allow more time for you to be rescued or for you to swim back to shore once the current eases.

