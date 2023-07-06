Severe storms possible in Central Florida as heat index tops 105

Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida.

The main threats will be winds up to 50 mph or greater, lightning and heavy downpours.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s across the region, with a 60% chance of rain. The heat index will be at least 105 degrees.

Expect a high of 96 degrees in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1980.

Rain chances will stay high through the weekend.

It will also feel like 105 degrees or more into the weekend.

We are currently not pinpointing anything in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November.