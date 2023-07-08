Hot and humid with scattered rain and thunderstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy weekend! Scattered rain and storms are expected to continue across Central Florida Sunday.

As we go through the day, expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could get strong, producing heavy rain at times, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Rain today

Any plans outdoors, make sure you have an umbrella nearby. Plenty of clouds are expected to hang around the area, keeping temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices are still expected to be in the 100-107 degree range.

Showers and thunderstorms should come to an end in the early evening, leaving scattered clouds around.

Through the rest of the week will be a typical summer-like pattern with highs in the middle 90s but feeling hotter. Expect daily rain chances.

