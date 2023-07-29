Scattered storms developing today could produce locally heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Saturday! Expect another hot and humid day with daytime highs reaching 93° this afternoon with feels like temperatures between 104°-106°. The west coast seabreeze will be the primary source for showers and thunderstorms to get going. The east coast seabreeze will kick up later this afternoon pinning storms along the Space and Treasure Coasts.

It’ll be an Inconvenient Weather Day for many cities this afternoon, so make sure you have that rain gear nearby. The timing of storms are expected to fire up around noon lasting through 10 p.m. A few storms will have the opportunity to produce locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. This evening showers and storms are expected to begin to slowly wind down.

Rain 1

Sunday, scattered storms and showers are likely. It’ll be hot and humid with an excessive heat watch in effect for Flagler County through the morning into the afternoon. Heat Indices could reach 112° in that area.

Through the week it’ll be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values staying in the triple digits daily. Rain chances will be moderate to high through the week.

Tropics update: An area of showers and storms continue to meander over the central Atlantic. It won’t do much in the next 48 hours but conditions will be favorable through the next seven days for tropical development. It’s expected to become a tropical depression sometime next. Not a threat to Florida. Tropical models are in good agreement showing that’ll it’ll curve around an area of high pressure away from the Lesser Antilles.