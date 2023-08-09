Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat warning issued for most of Central Florida

(Michael Probst, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday is a Weather Alert Day across Central Florida.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for every Central Florida county, except Sumter, until 7 p.m. The warning means temperatures will feel like 115 degrees or higher through the early evening.

We will be close to record highs, reaching a high of 98 in Orlando. The record on this date in Orlando is 99, set in 1987.

Make sure you drink lots of water and take frequent breaks if you’re outside for an extended period of time.

Rain chances are only 30% on Wednesday and Thursday, the first day of school for most students in the region.

Rain chances bounce back to 50% from Friday through the weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the mid- and upper 90s through the start of next week.

Here’s what triggers a Weather Alert Day from News 6.

Widespread severe thunderstorms containing large hail, damaging wind or the possibility of tornadoes. These storms will also contain torrential rain and lightning



Heavy rain that could cause flooding



Excessive heat that could be dangerous to your health if outdoors for an extended period of time



Extreme cold that could be dangerous to you or your pets



Extreme cold that could damage plumbing or kill plants and crops



Impacts from a tropical system



Strong non-thunderstorm winds that could cause damage or power outages



Fog so thick and widespread that it is dangerous to drive



If the weather is expected to be below severe levels but could still disrupt your day, News 6 will declare an Inconvenient Weather Day.