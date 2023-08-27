Hit-or-miss rain now, tropical downpours expected later this week in Central Florida

Sunday morning is starting off mild and quiet. This afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms around.

The wet weather will be brief and confined over southern counties in the area due to east coast sea breeze. Shower and storms are expected to fire up around noon.

Daytime highs are expected to be slightly above average, warming to 95 degrees today in Orlando.

Rain chances Sunday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle to upper 70s.

Monday starts off dry, but rain chances go to 60-70% across east Central Florida. Scattered downpours will likely lead to isolated street flooding. Highs are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Tuesday, tropical moisture is expected to slowly approach the area due to a tropical system. TD 10 is churning in the Yucatán Channel as of Sunday morning and is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday afternoon. The next name is Idalia.

The latest track information shows as it moves northward into the southeastern Gulf, it’ll continue to strengthen. By Tuesday morning or afternoon, it’ll reach Category 1 hurricane strength. It’s expected to make landfall near the Big Bend area as early as Wednesday morning.

Central Florida impacts include tropical downpours with expected rainfall totals between 2-4 inches for counties closer to the west, then 1-2 inches for counties closest to the east coast as early as Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday night. Strong gusty winds and one or two spin ups are also possible.

Along Florida’s west coast, the storm surge forecast shows that potential for inundation is 2-3 feet above ground along Florida’s west coast and between 3-6 feet above ground for the Big Bend area.

