Tropics Watch: Steering currents monitored for likely new tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is unfortunately living up to its billing.

Gert and Katia remain active in the Atlantic, but are spinning safely out at sea. Two other tropical waves, however, are being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center, one of which bears watching through the middle of next week.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to organize with a tropical wave designated as Invest 95-L. Environmental conditions are conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week.

Invest 95L Models

The Northeast Caribbean should pay close attention to the progress of 95-L into the upcoming weekend.

At this point, it is looking likely the strengthening storm will curve before reaching Florida.

A modeled dip in the jet stream will help to weaken the western side of high pressure, which is responsible for steering the storm west.

Tropical steering over next week.

Storms tend to feel this weakness and lift north.

NOTE: It is important to note that these steering currents are being projected out more than a week in advance. If the storm moves faster than the dip in the jet stream or high pressure is stronger than modeled, the storm could get closer to Florida and the U.S.

The trailing wave over Africa currently has a 30% to develop over the next seven days. This system should stay far away from the U.S.

The next two named storms of the 2023 hurricane season are Lee and Margot.

The peak of hurricane season is Sep. 10.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.