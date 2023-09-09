Hit or Miss Storms

ORLANDO, Fl. – We begin our Saturday morning dry and pleasant across East-Central Florida. A little bit of dry air is still lingering over the area keeping the moisture down for now. As we go through the day, the seabreezes are expected to increase firing up scattered rain and thunderstorms across the area.

Weather conditions are expected to remain dry and warm through the morning. After lunchtime, we’ll begin to see hit or miss rain and storms develop. Isolated downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with the stronger thunderstorms.

Saturday Rain Coverage

During the afternoon, the humidity will gradually increase as well as the temperatures. For Orlando, highs are expected to reach 92° under partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for rain. Coastal cities are expected to see upper 80s this afternoon with a few hit or miss showers and storms after 2 p.m.

Saturday Highs

Tonight, a few showers are expected to linger then completely dissipate before 11 p.m.

Sunday, expect another pleasant and dry start to the day. The day will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before clouds continue to increase through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop after 2 p.m with a few stronger storms moving through the area. Highs are expected to warm into the middle 90s inland and upper 80s along coastal areas.