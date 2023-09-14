PINPOINT INSIDER WEATHER NEWSLETTER

Back to the 80s! 😍🎢😜😎

It’s about time! Isn’t it.

He Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

It’s time to go back to the 80s!

No. I’m not talking about the decade, even though I love the music from that era.

I’m talking about all the heat we’ve been dealing with for the past few months. Actually, I’m talking about a little break from the heat.

It wasn’t that long ago that we had “Excessive Heat Warnings” day after day across Central Florida. It was brutal! Wasn’t it?

As we head into the weekend, our high temperatures will be back to the 80s! This is courtesy of a new front that will dip down.

Now, don’t get too excited.

Temperatures will be in the UPPER 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At least that’s a little bit of a break from those mid-90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits.

Click here for more on the changes to expect this weekend.

🌀Hurricane Lee Threw Away Its Shot📉

Before we get into what I’m talking about, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you by the way, I want to be clear about something. Hurricane Lee had the chance to make history in the open waters of the Atlantic last weekend. I would never talk about a storm missing its shot to be strong if it were going to impact people.

It is going to impact New England significantly this weekend, but not at its powerhouse category 5 status it once was.

Oh, FSU fans, if you decide to go on the road with the team bring the rain gear! It could be wet and windy courtesy of Lee passing offshore.

Anyway, Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified about 2.5 times the definition, 35 mph increase in winds in 24 hours, last Thursday. It strengthened from an 80 mph category 1 hurricane at 5 a.m. to a monster category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph as of the 11 p.m. advisory that night. It topped out at 165.

Wind shear got involved the next day and the intensification was paused and eventually rapid weakening took place.

It appeared likely for a time that Lee would rival the strength of some of the most historic hurricanes the Atlantic has seen. Here is a look at the strongest hurricanes in the Atlantic from both a wind and pressure perspective.

This is a GREAT example of why there is no category 6 hurricane as some on the internet claim. It is hard for storms to achieve this benchmark and it is even harder for storms to maintain it. With how powerful these storms are, all it takes is just a little bit of wind shear or dry to disrupt their structure.

Far out Hurricane Lee continues to batter the Atlantic coastline 🌊

Hi, y’all meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about the dangerous waves and rip currents developing along our coastline all thanks to stubborn Lee. Well, it’s no surprise that Hurricane Lee will go down in history as one of the most impressive hurricanes to mega-intensify in less than 24 hours.

Thankfully, Lee has stayed out to sea not directly impacting land. Due to it staying over the ocean for such a long time as a strong hurricane, it continued to churn up the open waters impacting the Caribbean Islands and Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Lee is causing life-threatening rip currents and dangerous seas this week. These hazardous conditions are expected to last into the weekend. Click here to read more.

Talk To Tom: New technology turns algae into fuel

Brevard County just welcomed a new ship to the Indian River Lagoon. It isn’t picking up people, but pollutants. It is designed to suck out algae and return fresh water to the well-known waterway. The company that designed the ship says instead of throwing the algae away it has found a way to turn it into fuel.

Learn more about how the new tool is helping manatees and people get out on the water on Talk to Tom.

Temperatures are warming twice as fast as daytime temperatures 🫠

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. For the past few days, I’ve been going out into the evenings, talking to people around Central Florida looking back on a hot summer. And the consensus was that this summer was “way too hot especially at night!”

And the truth is in the numbers. Average overnight, temperatures are warming twice as fast as daytime temperatures.

Click here to read more about why it’s happening, and don’t forget to tune in to News 6 at 7 p.m. for the full story.