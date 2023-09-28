Wet week: More rain to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again.

Central Florida will see the chance for a few strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect an 80% coverage of rain with the risk of strong winds and lightning. Most of the heaviest rain comes after 3 p.m.

We will see more rain through the weekend, with a 70% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage on Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Philippe is bringing rain to Puerto Rico but is not expected to impact Florida.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL91)

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little in organization in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, as long as this system remains far enough removed from Tropical Storm Philippe to its west.

A tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 90% chance of tropical development in the next two to seven days.

The next named storm will be called Rina.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.