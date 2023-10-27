Gorgeous weather expected across Central Florida. When’s the next cooldown?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Friday!

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Friday across Central Florida, with daytime highs climbing into the middle 80s.

A small craft advisory remains in effect through Sunday. A high rip current risk along the Atlantic coast remains in place through Friday night.

A few light coastal showers are possible due to the east coast sea breeze, but most of the area is expected to remain dry.

Today

The weekend forecast is looking boo-tastic!

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and slightly breezy conditions.

Expect a similar forecast Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds and staying breezy.

Weekend forecast

As we begin the work week next Monday, it will be a quiet start, with highs in the upper 80s.

On Halloween, the weather is looking great -- but warm -- for trick-or-treaters, with a 20% chance of light showers and highs in the upper 80s.

As of now, it looks like highs on Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.