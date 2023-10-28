Staying dry and breezy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Saturday! A pleasant start to the day across Central Florida.

An area of high pressure stays north of Florida, keeping things breezy as we go through the day. A dry air mass fixed over the state will keep rain chances out of the forecast.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected with daytime highs a touch above average, climbing into middle 80s.

Today

Due to the strong winds, a high rip current risk stays in place today and Sunday as well as a small craft advisory along the Atlantic coast.

This evening looks quiet for any plans. Winds are expected to stick around under mainly clear skies. Overnight temperatures slowly fall into the upper 60s in Orlando.

This evening

The Halloween forecast looks great! Nice and dry with plenty of sunshine. During the evening hours, temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s and upper 70s for trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Forecast

Models are hinting at our next cold front moving early Wednesday morning. Cooler air will follow behind that front during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Forecast highs are expected to reach the upper 70s in Orlando.

