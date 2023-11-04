Becoming sunny and staying breezy

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! Starting off chilly and quiet across Central Florida. Winds will continue to ramp up this morning out of the north between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A few spotty showers are possible but majority of the area will see no rain.

Winds

Tonight expect breezy but dry weather conditions. Clear skies and winds beginning to slacken. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight, Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Sunday expect a dry day. The winds should be much calmer than Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near average climbing into the lower 80s.

The rest of the week looks nice. It’ll stay dry but we’ll be on a warming trend. Highs will continue to warm in to the middle to upper 80s by the middle of the week.