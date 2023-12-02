Close to record heat in Central Florida despite thick cloud cover

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whew! It was a humid day with well above average warmth.

Typically, in early December, high temperatures average in the mid 70s. That was not the case today and it will be rather humid ahead of the next cold front that is expected to pass by Monday.

Let’s recap today: The official high temperature for Orlando was 86 degrees – just one degree shy of tying the record of 87 set in 1927.

Here’s a look at the rest of Central Florida:

Daytona Beach: 83 (record 86 in 2018)

Sanford: 85 (record 87 in 1968)

Leesburg: 83 (record 85 in 1968)

Melbourne: 86 (record 89 in 2018)

The bulk of the heavy rain and storms remains well to our north this evening associated with a warm front. Much of Central Florida will be dry tonight, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles of rain in southern Osceola and central to southern Brevard around 9 or 10 p.m. tonight.

Lows will settle in the upper 60s to low-to-mid 70s under cloudy skies. Patchy fog will settle in overnight.

Tomorrow morning the fog will stick around for a few hours before clearing. Expect cloudy skies with breaks at times for a little sunshine.

Isolated showers will begin to pop up around lunch time and continue through about 9 or 10 p.m. It won’t be a washout of a day, but brief light rain showers will be possible at times. Rain chances are at 30%.

Highs will stay in the low 80s, but it will be humid with the south southwest wind staying light 5-10 mph. While high temperatures are above average again tomorrow, due to the cloud cover and passing showers, temperatures should stay away from record heat. Here’s a look at the heat records for tomorrow.

The next cold front will move through Central Florida throughout the day Monday. A few showers will be possible. Highs will be a little above average near 80 degrees.

Cooler and drier air moves in setting us up with a cooler day in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be even cooler in the mid-to-upper 60s before dropping to the upper 30s to low-to-mid 40s that night. A gradual warm up to the mid 70s is expected by next weekend.

