Cold night, morning on tap for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A really cold night ahead in Central Florida.

Central Florida weather forecast (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A mostly clear sky tonight as north winds gradually weaken to 5 mph or less, approaching calm conditions inland.

Along the Coastal areas and the Interstate 95 corridor, winds are expected to linger near 5-10 mph. This will bring in low temperatures ranging from 35 to 36 across all of Marion County. The low in Orlando will be 46.

The conditions are likely to foster widespread frost formation by sunrise on Thursday morning, prompting the issuance of a Frost Advisory for affected locations from 3-9 a.m.

Some colder inland areas may briefly dip into the 30-32 F range, possibly leading to a brief light freeze. This situation will be closely monitored for the potential of a short-lived freeze warning this evening.

Thursday looks to be another pleasant yet cool day as high pressure establishes itself almost directly over us to the north by early afternoon. Although a few high clouds may drift overhead in the afternoon and evening, the day is expected to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be slightly below average, ranging from the low to mid 60s, with some areas in the southernmost regions possibly reaching the upper 60s.

As Thursday night unfolds, high pressure will begin to shift offshore, allowing winds to be light to calm for inland areas. While not as cold as Wednesday night, mid and high clouds will increase, limiting radiational cooling. Widespread frost is not anticipated for Friday morning. Nonetheless, temperatures will be cooler than normal