Cool air reaches Central Florida. How low will it go? How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday is setting up to be the coldest day of the week in Central Florida, with highs running well below normal in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Along with the cooler temperatures, expect the breeze to pick up through the day at 15-20 mph.

[WINTER OUTLOOK: Crazy different in Florida | EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider | PINIT! Share photos]

The stronger winds will make beach and boating conditions a bit more unpleasant. Rip current risks will increase and the surf will be 3-5 feet. On the water, a small craft advisory will be in place as rough seas could reach 7 feet.

Overnight into early Thursday morning, temperatures will drop to the lowest point this week, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region by daybreak.

For the rest of the week, a large ridge of high pressure will track east, veering from north to northeast on Thursday to east-southeast late Friday, bringing temperatures back up. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s Thursday, low to mid-70s Thursday and upper 70s by the weekend.

Long range models are still hinting at the chance of strong to severe storms by Sunday, showing the jet stream sharply digging south sending in our next front into Florida. This setup has the potential to increase wind shear along the front, introducing the threat for strong to severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At this point, storm chances sit at 50-60% for Sunday.

Once the front clears, expect a quick cooldown Monday, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.