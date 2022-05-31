Volusia helping homeowners strengthen homes against wind damage

Should you put up shutters for Tropical Storm?

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of hurricane season now just a day away, it’s a good time to get your home ready for a storm.

People who want to harden their homes against wind hazards can get help if they live in Volusia County.

The county is taking applications for its wind hazard mitigation program.

[TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Odds continue to increase for development of tropical system in Gulf | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The program awards up to $15,000 for things like window and door coverings, gable-end tie downs and upgraded garage doors. The money comes in the form of a zero-interest loan for up to five years.

To be eligible, applicants’ household income can’t exceed 120% of the area’s median household income and the owner must occupy the home.

Eligible households also must get three written quotes from licensed, certified contractors for review and approval.

Residents who live within the city limits of Daytona Beach and Deltona are not eligible.

For more information, head to the Volusia County government website.

You can also contact project coordinator Courtney Fletcher at communityassistance@volusia.org or call 386-736-5955 to schedule an interview for assistance.