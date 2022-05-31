85º

1-in-4 Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation orders, survey finds

2-in-5 would only leave homes for Category 3 or higher, AAA says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

At least a quarter of Floridians would ignore orders to evacuate in the event of a hurricane, according to a new survey from AAA.

The survey also found that of those who would leave their homes, about two-in-five said they would only do so for a Category 3 storm or stronger.

The people who would not leave their homes listed a variety of reasons, according to AAA. Those include:

  • Can’t bring pets/don’t have a safe option for them (30%)
  • Don’t know where to go (28%)
  • In case there’s damage to my home/property that I can fix (25%)
  • Financial reasons (e.g. can’t afford a hotel – 23%)

Some also pointed to inflation as a reason to stay home during a dangerous storm. About two-in-five people said high gas prices would make them less willing to evacuate. As of this report, the state average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.57, according to AAA.

The survey also shows that 27% of Floridians are more concerned about this hurricane season than the last one. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an “above normal” season and forecasting 14-21 named storms in 2022. Of those, six to 10 could be hurricanes, including three to six possible major hurricanes, meaning category 3 or higher.

Nearly a third of Floridians, 29%, do not do any storm preps and nearly half, 44%, do not have an evacuation plan, according to AAA.

