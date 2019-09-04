Florida sheriff wants residents to stop 'whining' about Dorian school closures

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Schools in Marion County will be closed for the rest of the week due to Hurricane Dorian and according to the sheriff, residents need to stop "whining" about it.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night explaining the decision and telling citizens to stop the complaints.

"Apparently my county commissioners, the school board and here at the emergency management center we're getting phone calls regarding and asking and questioning why are the schools closed this week. 'This county's closing theirs, this county's shutting down this.' This is Marion County, I don't care about the other counties. I care about every citizen that lives in this county," Woods said.

He acknowledged that because Marion County is 1,600 square miles, there's a good chance that people in some cities, such as Dunnellon, will feel little to no impact as Dorian crawls along the coast but he emphasized the importance of protecting citizens in areas that could see some damage.

"And here's the problem, tropical force winds, the potential of it hitting east Marion County is good. They're going to get up to 50 to 60 mph winds and I will not leave the people east of the river ... I will protect them as much as I will protect the ones that are standing right here in this building," Woods said.

The sheriff explained that officials have to consider the county as a whole when making decisions about closures.

"When it comes to closing these schools, unfortunately, we can't just close one school and keep all the other schools open if I open one shelter. If one shelter gets open -- and that's where our shelters are, is in our schools, and our school district does a fabulous job when it comes to these shelters, their employees step to the plate. But unfortunately there are some employees whether it be mine, the county's or the school board's that complain about the way it's set up with the closing of these schools. I will shut down every school to protect the citizens of eastern Marion County," Woods said.

He ended the video with a stern message.

"You need to stop the whining. I'm being frank and I'm being honest and every one of you know that I am and I will not hold back. You need to stop because these citizens need to be protected," Woods said.

