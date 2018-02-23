ClickO on the Go: New school safety measures; cocaine by the ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, Feb. 23:

School safety measures

More than a week after the deadly mass shooting at a school in South Florida, President Donald Trump is proposing new ideas he believes would keep children safer while in the classroom, but some of his plans don't line up with the beliefs of the National Rifle Association. Read more about Trump's suggestions here. Florida Gov. Rick Scott is also expected to announce safety plans of his own Friday. Click here to watch his press conference live.

[READ: Guns in Florida: How the state does, and doesn't, regulate the weapons]

Cocaine by the ocean

It was a mix-up from the song many know by the group DNCE since it wasn't cake that officials said washed up onto Cocoa Beach Thursday. Instead, it was a package of cocaine that authorities said was about the size of a dollar bill. Click here to read more about the surprising find.

Rescue after deadly tornadoes

It's been 20 years since the deadliest outbreak of tornadoes to ever rip through Central Florida killed 42 people. News 6 spoke with a man who rescued a baby he found in a tree just after the natural disaster made its devastating mark. Click here to read more about that remarkable rescue.

Beach weather

Friday is another hot day in the Orlando area, with beach weather expected throughout the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible, though, but don't let that impact any plans. Find the full weekend forecast for the Orlando area and tips to stay safe when dealing with rip currents here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.