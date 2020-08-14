Disney to roll out special face coverings exclusively for cast members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World cast members will soon be sporting new face coverings as part of the company’s efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Disney said Friday on its blog that the coverings were designed in a partnership with cast members across the Disneyland and Walt Disney World costuming teams.

Officials said the design team’s own experience for a unified and breathable face covering were top of mind when designing them.

The facial covering design will feature a starry sky with Mickey Mouse constellations across it.

New face coverings were developed remotely through a bi-coastal effort between cast members at both resorts. (Disney Parks Blog)

“Over the past several months, we’ve spent significant time and brainpower to provide our cast members with face coverings that are both functional and comfortable, and I’m proud of the incredible results,” said Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer.

The masks will be exclusive to Disney cast members and come in multiple sizes that will be offered as a pleated or contoured style.

“They fit well, feel great and can last for more than 50 washes” Hymel said.

Disney is requiring all guests and cast members to wear a face covering while at its theme parks.

