Disney unveils first look at majestic new pylons at Epcot entrance

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests entering Epcot at Walt Disney World are beginning to take note of something glistening over construction walls near the Spaceship Earth attraction.

Three majestic new pylons were recently installed this week in the main entrance plaza.

Three pylons installed near EPCOT entrance (WKMG-TV)

The pylons will sit on top of a fountain in front of the park’s iconic geodesic sphere and are part of Epcot’s reimagining transformation.

On Friday, architect and imagineer Zach Riddley shared on Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at the work that it took to install the pylons.

“These three acrylic pylons, each standing over 16 feet tall and weighing more than 4,000 pounds, were digitally modeled then milled and polished using state-of-the-art technology to achieve this perfect finish and amazing reflection effect. Our team of Imagineers orchestrated the delicate process of placing the pylons in their new home, where they will welcome generations of guests to this park filled with the magic of possibility, discovery and wonder,” Riddley said on the post.

For some Disney fans, these pylons are truly special and memorable.

Card Walker, then president of Walt Disney Productions, first announced plans for EPCOT in 1974. Pictured here at the Opening Day. (Disney Parks Blog)

When the park opened on Oct. 1, 1982, these nearly identical pylons, and its fountain, welcomed guests into the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

“Our design team took special interest in looking back to the original geometry for inspiration and infusing new features with a little bit of added magic to bridge the past, present and future of EPCOT. These majestic pylons also draw your eye upward toward the sky and perfectly frame views of the iconic Spaceship Earth attraction,” Riddley added on Instagram.

On October 1, 1982, the 21st Century came to life when Walt Disney World Resort welcomed guests to EPCOT Center. (Disney Parks Blog)

The fountain is expected to be completed later this year.