Orlando-area theme parks crowded despite pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando-area theme parks are always busy during the holidays and 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t any different -- except for that capacity thing.

Walt Disney World’s four theme parks are now allowing 35% capacity, up from 25% earlier this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Sky 6 had no problem finding crowds Monday at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando Resort tweeted Tuesday that as of 8:32 a.m., both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure had reached capacity.

“We do not anticipate re-opening, and we encourage you to visit us another day,” the tweet said.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said no COVID-19 outbreaks have been tied to the parks.

“Our concerns are not really the large parks. These parks are open space, and that’s less conducive to transmission. Our concern is the smaller parks that may not have the resources that Disney and Universal or SeaWorld have,” Pino said. “Our outbreaks, we have not been able to link to specific places at the large parks.”

If you were lucky enough to get into one of the parks before they reached capacity, enjoy the lines!