SeaWorld’s preschool card is back: Children 5 and under get in free

The preschool card is back at SeaWorld and Aquatica in Orlando, allowing children ages 5 years and younger into the theme parks for free for a year.

To take advantage of the offer, you must register online for the promotion online by Feb. 3. Registration is not allowed at theme parks.

To obtain the offer, you must do the following: Register online and then take your online registration confirmation to the park, along with your child’s birth certificate or travel passport and a Florida resident ID before Feb. 28.

This offer is only available to Florida residents and does not include free parking, discounts, or any separately ticketed events. There are no blackout dates with this card.

Families can get the same preschool card for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island as well.