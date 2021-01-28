Dinosaur lovers are in for a treat this month.

Jurassic Quest is bringing life-size animatronic dinosaurs to Orlando with its drive-thru experience.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, guests will get to see more than 70 life-like dinosaurs from the comforts of their vehicle while listening to a digital audio tour that spans an hour.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Girl abused by children’s book author | Deputy investigated for slamming student | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

While staff will have limited contact with guests, all will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and follow state and local coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 11 Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Orlando (Credit: Jurassic Quest)

There are a few rules each car has to follow like keeping doors closed and staying in your vehicle, not driving more than 5 mph, no touching the dinosaurs and no smoking to name a few.

All guests leave with a fun experience as well as a free, safari-style family photo from their vehicles with a dinosaur backdrop, its website said.

All tickets must be purchased online at jurassicquest.com.