Have mercy: ‘Full House’ cast members coming to MegaCon Orlando

Convention happening Aug. 12 - 15

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans better watch the hair, stars from the popular 90s sitcom “Full House” will be at MegaCon Orlando this year.

In just a few short weeks, guests will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the lovable male trio.

Fans can ‘cut it out’ with Dave Coulier who plays Joey Gladstone, Bob Saget who played everyone’s favorite 90s dad Danny Tanner, and John Stamos the show’s rock ‘n’ roll uncle known as Jesse Katsopolis.

The actors will be at Megacon Orlando on Saturday only.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Arrow” star Stephen Amell, a select cast from the “The Office,” “The Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Star Trek” cast members William Shatner, Brent Spiner and George Takei, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters.

MegaCon Orlando will run Aug. 12 -15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The convention was originally scheduled to happen in March, but leaders adjusted the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Single-day tickets and limited four-day passes are available for purchase now on MegaCon Orlando’s website. Officials said before July 28, single-day tickets begin at $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 13-17, and $10 for children ages 6-12.

Click here to learn more about the health and safety protocols in place for this year’s event.

