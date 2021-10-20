Festivals galore on Saturday around Central Florida

The temperature has dropped a bit in Florida making being outside more enjoyable.
A wide range of outdoor festivals are popping up across our area on Saturday.
With the highs predicted to be in the upper 80s over the weekend, it’s a great time to get out and explore all that’s happening across Central Florida.
From arts and crafts to Oktoberfest and jazz to vegan food, there’s a wide range of options to choose from.
Events scheduled for Oct. 23 include:
- Mount Dora Craft Fair
- From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Mount Dora
- Central Florida’s Veg Fest
- From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2911 E. Robinson Street, Orlando
- Ocala Arts Festival
- From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Citizens Circle in downtown Ocala
- Melbourne Art & Craft Expo
- On Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne
- German American Society’s Oktoberfest
- From noon to 10 p.m. in Casselberry
- Sanford Jazz in the Park
- From 2 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park in Sanford
- Diwali Festival of Lights
- From 3 to 10 p.m. at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando
- Saturday Sounds Concert Series in Apopka
- From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Apopka Amphitheater
- Oktoberfest in Celebration
- From 5 to 10 p.m. at Celebration Town Center
- Palm Bay Fair
- Runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay