Entertainment

Festivals galore on Saturday around Central Florida

Events held across five local counties

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Facebook: Mount Dora Arts Festival.
The temperature has dropped a bit in Florida making being outside more enjoyable.

A wide range of outdoor festivals are popping up across our area on Saturday.

With the highs predicted to be in the upper 80s over the weekend, it’s a great time to get out and explore all that’s happening across Central Florida.

From arts and crafts to Oktoberfest and jazz to vegan food, there’s a wide range of options to choose from.

Events scheduled for Oct. 23 include:

  • Mount Dora Craft Fair
  • Central Florida’s Veg Fest
  • Ocala Arts Festival
  • Melbourne Art & Craft Expo
    • On Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne
    • More information
  • German American Society’s Oktoberfest
  • Sanford Jazz in the Park
  • Diwali Festival of Lights
  • Saturday Sounds Concert Series in Apopka
  • Oktoberfest in Celebration
  • Palm Bay Fair
    • Runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay
    • More information

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

