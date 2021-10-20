Festivals galore on Saturday around Central Florida

The temperature has dropped a bit in Florida making being outside more enjoyable.

A wide range of outdoor festivals are popping up across our area on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Titusville waitress loses lotto winnings to DEO ‘overpayment’| Firefighters react to Orange County battalion chief termination | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

With the highs predicted to be in the upper 80s over the weekend, it’s a great time to get out and explore all that’s happening across Central Florida.

Ad

From arts and crafts to Oktoberfest and jazz to vegan food, there’s a wide range of options to choose from.

Events scheduled for Oct. 23 include: