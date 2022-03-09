Ariana Grande wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Madame Tussauds Orlando is celebrating the arrival of Ariana Grande statue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Madame Tussauds Orlando’s newest wax figure is one you’re not going to want to say “Thank You, Next” to.

The museum along at ICON Park along International Drive just unveiled a new Ariana Grande for guests to strike a pose with.

“A highly requested figure at Madame Tussauds, this is Ariana’s third wax figure. Each figure features a completely unique style and interactive guest experience,” leaders said in a news release. “Madame Tussauds Orlando’s figure is wearing an outfit inspired by her nine-month long “Sweetener” tour. The impeccably detailed figure features all of Ariana’s renown visible tattoos and signature high ponytail.”

Madame Tussauds Orlando is celebrating the arrival of Ariana Grande’s newest wax figure in true Ari fashion.

Leaders said to get the perfect image of Ari, a team of studio artists, sculptors and designers in London researched hundreds of images, videos and magazines of her.

Before the wax statue arrived at Madame Tussauds Orlando, it spent time at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

Guests can take a picture with Ariana Grande in the museum’s music room as they step into a scene inspired by the “7 Rings” music video. Ariana Grande joins a list of other celebrities inside the museum including Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, Elvis Presley and so many more.

Click here for tickets and information.

