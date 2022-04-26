‘Old Town Road’ leads rapper Lil Nas X to Orlando stop on first tour

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

ORLANDO, Fla. – How do you get to Orlando’s Hard Rock Live?

Well, if you’re Lil Nas X, you’ll probably take the Old Town Road before turning onto 6050 Universal Blvd.

That’s what he’ll be doing on Monday, Oct. 3, when he stops in Orlando on his very first tour—Long Live Montero—kicking off later this year.

The musical multihyphenate will be performing chart-toppers from his Grammy-nominated debut album “Montero” around the U.S. and Europe.

This isn’t Lil Nas X’s first brush with Central Florida, though. He previously encouraged people to support and donate to local LGBTQ-plus organizations like Bros in Convo in Orlando.

He also crashed a wedding at Walt Disney World, where the country rapper danced the night away, much like his Orlando fans can expect to do come October.

An exclusive ticket presale through Cash App begins 10 a.m. on Wednesday while all other tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LongLiveMontero.com.