Cue the music: Bluey, hit kids show brings tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The hit Australian animated television series Bluey is jumping off the your TV screen and going on a national tour!

The 50-minute show is scheduled to make a stop in Orlando on May 6-7, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center.

“The play features an original story by Bluey’s creator Joe Brumm, and new music by award-winning Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join Bluey, Bingo, Bandit & Chilli in “a glorious celebration of everything you love about the show” (The Guardian), featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life,” the performing arts center said on its website.

The show’s website said the characters come to life through the use of puppets and props.

Bluey became a worldwide sensation ever since it launched back in 2018. The show follows the 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup and her 4-year-old sister, Bingo, as they go on a number of adventures and play games around the house and back yard.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents Bluey’s Big Play (BBC Studios)

The show is scheduled to begin its national tour this fall in New York City.

Tickets for the show at the Dr. Phillips Center are not available yet, but should be announced at a later date.

